Community Bank System Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) reported first quarter operating earnings per share of $0.97, up from $0.77, prior year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.80, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Community Bank System reported first quarter net income of $52.9 million, or $0.97 per share compared to $40.1 million of net income, or $0.76 per share, last year.

First quarter total revenues were $152.5 million, an increase of 2.6%, from last year. Analysts expected revenue of $153.79 million, for the quarter.

During the first quarter of 2021, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share on its common stock, up 2.4% from a year ago.

