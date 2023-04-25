Community Bank System Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) reported first quarter net income of $5.8 million, or $0.11 per share compared to $47.1 million of net income, or $0.86 per share, a year ago. The company said the decrease in earnings per share was primarily due to the impact of the previously announced strategic balance sheet repositioning executed during the quarter to provide the company with greater flexibility in managing balance sheet growth and deposit funding. Operating earnings per share was $0.86 for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $0.87 for the first quarter of 2022.

"Despite solid operating revenues in the quarter, the company's operating earnings per share decreased a penny compared to the prior year's first quarter largely due to an increase in the provision for credit losses and higher operating expenses," Mark Tryniski, CEO, said.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.91, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company recorded total revenues of $124.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 22.4%, from the prior year's first quarter. Total operating revenues were $176.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 10.0%, from the prior year's first quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $153.96 million in revenue.

At the end of the first quarter, the company maintained total liquidity sources of $4.69 billion, including $1.54 billion of borrowing capacity at the Federal Reserve Bank, $1.84 billion of borrowing availability at the Federal Home Loan Bank, $1.21 billion of unencumbered high grade investment securities and $109.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, net of float.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.