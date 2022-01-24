Community Bank System Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $43.6 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $46.5 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Community Bank System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46.5 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $159.7 million from $150.7 million last year.

Community Bank System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $43.6 Mln. vs. $46.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $159.7 Mln vs. $150.7 Mln last year.

