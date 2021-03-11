Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CBU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CBU has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBU was $79.43, representing a -0.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.45 and a 68.96% increase over the 52 week low of $47.01.

CBU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CBU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.07. Zacks Investment Research reports CBU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.55%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CBU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CBU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CBU as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHQ)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCF with an increase of 46.45% over the last 100 days. XSHQ has the highest percent weighting of CBU at 1.73%.

