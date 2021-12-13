Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CBU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $74.06, the dividend yield is 2.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBU was $74.06, representing a -10.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.53 and a 21.07% increase over the 52 week low of $61.17.

CBU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CBU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.54. Zacks Investment Research reports CBU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.13%, compared to an industry average of 29.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cbu Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CBU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CBU as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCF with an increase of 10.9% over the last 100 days. XSHQ has the highest percent weighting of CBU at 1.92%.

