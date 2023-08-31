Community Bank System (FRA:CBY) Price Target Increased by 6.27% to 53.40

The average one-year price target for Community Bank System (FRA:CBY) has been revised to 53.40 / share. This is an increase of 6.27% from the prior estimate of 50.25 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 49.29 to a high of 59.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.62% from the latest reported closing price of 43.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Bank System. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBY is 0.13%, a decrease of 8.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.97% to 47,806K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,702K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,682K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares, representing an increase of 76.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBY by 1,144.66% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,644K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,670K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBY by 14.73% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 1,703K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,673K shares, representing a decrease of 56.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBY by 41.14% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,677K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,658K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBY by 10.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.