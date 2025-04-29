COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM Earnings Results: $CBU Reports Quarterly Earnings

COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM ($CBU) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.93 per share, beating estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $197,140,000, missing estimates of $199,105,845 by $-1,965,845.

COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM Insider Trading Activity

COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM insiders have traded $CBU stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN F. WHIPPLE sold 3,937 shares for an estimated $287,802

MARK J. BOLUS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,092 shares for an estimated $286,685 .

. JEFFREY M LEVY (SVP & Chief Banking Officer) sold 1,136 shares for an estimated $74,953

KERRIE D. MACPHERSON purchased 320 shares for an estimated $19,902

COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

