Community Bank System COO Scott Kingsley To Retire

(RTTNews) - Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) said that its Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Kingsley will retire from the company, effective June 30, 2020.

Kingsley's responsibilities for banking, wealth management, employee benefit services and insurance operations will be assumed by other members of the company's leadership team, and he will continue to be available to assist the Company as necessary to ensure a seamless transition.

Kingsley assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer in June 2018 after having previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since he joined the Company in 2004.

The company also announced that Joseph Serbun will be appointed Chief Banking Officer and assume responsibility for the Company's banking business, effective immediately. Serbun joined the Company in 2008 and currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, and prior to that was Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.