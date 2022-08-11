Community Bank System (CBU) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.69, changing hands as high as $70.20 per share. Community Bank System Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBU's low point in its 52 week range is $60.935 per share, with $78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.06.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.