Community Bank System (CBU) Price Target Increased by 8.59% to 54.35

The average one-year price target for Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) has been revised to 54.35 / share. This is an increase of 8.59% from the prior estimate of 50.05 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 49.49 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.52% from the latest reported closing price of 44.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Bank System. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBU is 0.11%, a decrease of 5.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 46,848K shares. The put/call ratio of CBU is 2.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,590K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,702K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,158K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,167K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 40.08% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,052K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,056K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 1.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,678K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 6.47% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,379K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 6.18% over the last quarter.

Community Bank System Background Information



Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 230 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $13.8 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country's 125 largest banking institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company's Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale.

