Community Bank System (CBU) Price Target Increased by 5.49% to 47.58

The average one-year price target for Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) has been revised to 47.58 / share. This is an increase of 5.49% from the prior estimate of 45.10 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.42 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.08% from the latest reported closing price of 51.76 / share.

Community Bank System Declares $0.45 Dividend

On November 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 will receive the payment on January 10, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $51.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.74%, the lowest has been 2.06%, and the highest has been 4.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Bank System. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBU is 0.12%, a decrease of 4.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 47,630K shares. The put/call ratio of CBU is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,590K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,702K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,167K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,644K shares, representing an increase of 16.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 44.18% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,056K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares, representing an increase of 18.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 9.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,678K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 6.47% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,379K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 6.18% over the last quarter.

Community Bank System Background Information

Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 230 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $13.8 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country's 125 largest banking institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company's Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale.

