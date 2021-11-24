Community Bank System Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CBU

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.74, changing hands as low as $74.66 per share. Community Bank System Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBU's low point in its 52 week range is $61.17 per share, with $82.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.87.

