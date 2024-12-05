Community Bank System assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Frank Schiraldi assumed coverage of Community Bank System (CBU) with a Neutral rating and $70 price target The firm says Community Bank is a “strong institution” that is trading at a fair valuation premium.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CBU:
- Community Bank System CFO Joseph Sutaris to Retire
- Raymond James double upgrades Community Bank System to Strong Buy
- Community Bank upgraded to Strong Buy from Market Perform at Raymond James
- Community Bank System reports Q3 operating EPS 88c, consensus 88c
- Community Bank (CBU) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.