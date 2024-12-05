Community Bank System assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Frank Schiraldi assumed coverage of Community Bank System (CBU) with a Neutral rating and $70 price target The firm says Community Bank is a “strong institution” that is trading at a fair valuation premium.

