This Community Bank With $9 Billion in Assets Just Drew a $2.5 Million Investor Buy

Key Points

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors added 70,151 shares of OBK in the fourth quarter, an estimated $2.51 million trade based on average quarterly price.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end value of the OBK position increased by $2.81 million, reflecting both share additions and price movement.

After the trade, the fund held 126,151 OBK shares valued at $4.74 million.

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On February 17, 2026, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors disclosed buying 70,151 shares of Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK), an estimated $2.51 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. increased its position in Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) by 70,151 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $2.51 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price. As of December 31, 2025, the position’s value rose by $2.81 million from the prior quarter, reflecting both the additional shares and share price changes.

What else to know

Following this buy, the OBK holding represents 3.9% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: QCRH: $7.09 million (5.8% of AUM) NYSE: OBK: $4.74 million (3.9% of AUM) NYSE: CFG: $4.58 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: HBNC: $4.35 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: VLY: $4.19 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of Friday, OBK shares were priced at $40.61, up 17% over the past year, which is slightly behind the S&P 500’s roughly 20% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $388.99 million Net income (TTM) $75.20 million Dividend yield 1.5% Price (as of Friday) $40.61

Company snapshot

Origin Bancorp offers a comprehensive suite of banking products, including commercial and consumer loans, deposit accounts, insurance, and treasury management services.

The firm generates revenue primarily from net interest income on loans and deposits, complemented by non-interest income from fees, insurance, and financial services.

It serves small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients across Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Origin Bancorp is a regional financial institution that leverages a diversified product portfolio and deep local relationships to serve a broad base of commercial and retail customers. Its strategic focus on community banking and tailored financial solutions provides a competitive edge in its core southern U.S. markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Louisiana-based Origin Bancorp closed 2025 with steady momentum across its core business lines. The bank generated net income of about $75 million, reflecting continued growth in lending activity and stable deposit funding across its markets in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Management has focused heavily on commercial lending and treasury services for small and mid-sized businesses, areas that tend to deepen relationships and support recurring revenue over time.



Meanwhile, shares have climbed about 17% over the past year, a respectable gain even if it trails the broader market. In fact, much of that gain has actually been since the quarter ended, during which time the broader market is actually down about 3%.



Within the broader portfolio, the position sits alongside several other regional banking bets such as QCR Holdings, Citizens Financial, and Valley National — a pattern that suggests a clear strategy focused on smaller lenders with strong regional footprints, and Origin seems to be a smart investment right now.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.