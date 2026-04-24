Community Bancorp Q1 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Strong Loan Growth

Shares of Community Bancorp. CMTV have gained 4.6% since reporting results for the first quarter of 2026, outperforming the S&P 500 index’s 0.4% return. Over the past month, the stock has risen 13%, also ahead of the broader market’s 8.7% advance, indicating a favorable investor response to the bank’s recent financial performance and outlook.

Community Bancorp reported first-quarter 2026 net income of $4.4 million, or 78 cents per share, representing a 23.9% increase from $3.5 million, or 62 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Total interest income rose to $16 million from $14.5 million a year earlier, reflecting growth of 10.4%, while net interest income climbed 16% to $10.9 million from $9.4 million.

Non-interest income increased 11% to $1.7 million. These gains were partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses, which rose to $391,505 from $325,054, and increased non-interest expenses of $7.1 million versus $6.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Overall, earnings growth was driven primarily by higher loan volumes and improved yields.

Balance Sheet & Operating Metrics

The bank’s balance sheet reflected steady growth on a year-over-year basis. Total assets reached $1.24 billion at March 31, 2026, up 3.99% from $1.12 billion a year earlier, although down from the 2025-end level. Loan growth remained a key driver, with gross loans increasing by $43.6 million, or 4.64%, from the prior year. Deposits also expanded by $38 million, or 3.89%, supporting lending activity.

Profitability metrics remained solid, with return on average assets at 1.42% and return on average equity at 15.31%. The net interest margin stood at 3.81%, while the efficiency ratio was 57.4%, indicating relatively controlled operating costs. Capital levels remained strong, with total capital to risk-weighted assets at 15.63% and a tangible common equity ratio of 8.60%. Tangible book value per share rose to $18.81, reflecting continued capital accumulation.

Drivers of Financial Performance

The primary driver of improved earnings was the increase in net interest income, supported by both higher loan balances and improved yields. Interest and fees on loans rose year over year by $1.2 million, while income from federal funds sold and overnight deposits also contributed to growth.

At the same time, the bank redeployed liquidity from maturing securities into higher-yielding loans, resulting in a decline in the securities portfolio but supporting interest income expansion. The securities portfolio decreased 4.67% from the end of 2025 as funds were redirected into lending activities.

Expense growth was driven largely by higher salaries, benefits and other operating costs, which rose in line with business expansion. The provision for credit losses increased modestly under the CECL framework, reflecting loan portfolio growth and ongoing credit risk assessment.

Management Commentary

President and CEO Christopher Caldwell highlighted the continuation of strong performance, emphasizing relationship banking as a key strategic focus. He noted that the company’s recent uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market has improved liquidity and share pricing for investors. Management also underscored growth in tangible book value and earnings per share, pointing to a 4% increase in tangible book value and a 26% rise in EPS from the prior-year period.

The commentary suggests confidence in sustaining profitability while maintaining a community-focused banking model. Management also emphasized its commitment to balancing shareholder returns with community engagement.

Capital & Shareholder Returns

Community Bancorp continued to demonstrate a stable capital position and consistent shareholder returns. Equity capital increased to $116.8 million from $113.7 million at the end of 2025, supported by retained earnings growth. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share, up from 24 cents in the prior-year period, reflecting confidence in earnings sustainability.

Unrealized losses in the securities portfolio improved from the prior year, driven by changes in interest rates that increased the fair value of investments. These losses, however, remain largely accounting-driven and do not affect regulatory capital ratios.

Other Developments

In the first quarter, the company completed an uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market, which management believes has enhanced trading liquidity and shareholder value. The prior redemption of its Series A preferred stock, completed in late 2025, continues to influence year-over-year equity comparisons.

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Community Bancorp. (CMTV): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.