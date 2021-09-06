Markets
LHX

Communications & Power Industries To Buy L3 ESSCO From L3Harris; Terms Undisclosed

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Communications & Power Industries LLC agreed to acquire L3 ESSCO Inc. from an affiliate of L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX). Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

ESSCO is a manufacturer of metal space frame ground radomes that support a variety of applications, including air defense, weather radar, air traffic control, and satellite telemetry and tracking. ESSCO also designs and manufactures specialty radomes and composite structures.

The acquisition is expected to close before the end of the calendar year 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LHX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular