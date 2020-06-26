Agora, a Chinese provider of APIs for developers to embed voice, video, and messaging, raised $350 million by offering 17.5 million ADSs at $20, above the range of $16 to $18. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $2.2 billion.



Agora plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol API. Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Communication API platform Agora prices US IPO at $20, above the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



