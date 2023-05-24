Commsignia And Mitsubishi Electric Partner To Deliver V2X Solutions For Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MIELY), an electronic equipment manufacturer, announced on Wednesday, that it has entered into a partnership with Commsignia Ltd. a manufacturer of intelligent transportation systems to deliver Vehicle-to-Everything or V2X technology.

The partnership will combine Commsignia's V2X solution and Mitsubishi Electric's High-Definition Locator or HDL technology in a V2X platform that will support the safety of autonomous-driving and advanced-driver-assistance systems or ADAS.

V2X solution integrates communication software with security functions and application software, and features optimized software structures. Mitsubishi Electric is mass producing HDL systems that determine vehicle locations with precisions based on positioning and mapping data for roads, lanes and other physical conditions in the vicinity of moving vehicles.

For example, on sharp curves, where vehicles cannot be detected visually or by onboard sensors, the envisioned solution will map the precise location of the driver's vehicle and other nearby vehicles to confirm the respective lanes and identify any risks of collision accurately.

On Tuesday, shares of Mitsubishi Electric closed at $25.66 down 0.66% or $0.17.

