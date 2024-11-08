CommScope's Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates on Lower Revenues

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM reported soft third-quarter 2024 results, wherein both the adjusted earnings and revenues fell short of the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company reported a top-line expansion year over year, backed by improved sales in the Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS) segment. However, lower capital spending from customers, inventory adjustments, macroeconomic challenges and weak demand in several verticals weighed on the bottom line.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, the net loss in the third quarter was $49.4 million or a loss of 23 cents per share compared with a net loss of $844.2 million or a loss of $ 3.98 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP net loss in the third quarter was $13.2 million or a loss of 5 cents per share compared with a net loss of $30.3 million or a loss of 12 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 38 cents.

Revenues

Net sales in the reported quarter were $1.08 billion, up from $1.05 billion a year ago, driven by stronger sales in the CCS segment. However, the top line missed the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion.



Revenues in the CCS segment were up 16.8% to $736.7 million from $630.5 million in the year-ago quarter, backed by the solid demand in the hyperscale and cloud business.



Sales in the Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS) segment excluding Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) decreased 22.3% year over year to $157.5 million, primarily on a decline in Ruckus and Intelligent Cellular Networks.



Sales in the Access Network Solutions (ANS) segment were $188 million, down 14.7% year over year, due to a decline in Access Technologies and Broadband Network Solutions.



Region-wise, revenues in the United States increased 3.1% year over year to $714.6 million. Europe, the Middle East and Africa reported revenues of $159.3 million, up 4% from the year-earlier quarter’s tally of $153.1 million. Asia Pacific revenues were $126.6 million, up 0.4% year over year. Caribbean and Latin American revenues fell 5% year over year to $47.5 million, while revenues from Canada were up 10.3% year over year to $34.2 million.



In the September quarter, CommScope inked a definitive agreement with the American electronics company Amphenol Corporation for the divestiture of its OWN segment and the DAS business unit. The deal, subject to customary closing conditions and applicable regulatory approvals, is anticipated to close within the first half of 2025. Upon closing, Amphenol is likely to pay approximately $2.1 billion in cash to CommScope.

Other Details

Gross profit increased to $435.1 million from $380.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Total operating expenses declined to $337.3 million from $788.6 million in the year-ago quarter. CommScope recorded an operating income of $102.2 million against an operating loss of $408.4 million a year ago. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $204.2 million, up 30.2% year over year, driven by the strength in the CCS segment.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the third quarter of 2024, CommScope generated $122.2 million in cash from operating activities compared with $138.8 million in the prior-year period. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company had $392.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $8 billion in long-term debt.

Outlook

For 2024, management expects core adjusted EBITDA in the range of $645-$695 million. Core adjusted EBITDA (excluding the OWN segment and the DAS business unit) is forecasted to be between $700 and 750 million, with breakeven adjusted free cash flow. Weak demand trends due to near-term business uncertainties are likely to impact the company’s margins. However, CommScope’s cost optimization initiatives and investments in broadband and wireless infrastructure are likely to have a positive impact in the long run.

COMM’s Zacks Rank

CommScope currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

