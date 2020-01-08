CommScope's ARRIS Brings New SURFboard mAX System for Homes

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.’s COMM ARRIS recently announced an addition to its gigabit whole-home mesh portfolio — SURFboard mAX AX6600 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system. The new system, which delivers a performance benchmark for the SURFboard gigabit Wi-Fi portfolio, will be available at retail shops across the nation in second-quarter 2020.



Complementing the flagship SURFboard mAX Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (AX11000) and SURFboard mAX Plus Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system (AX7800), SURFboard mAX (AX6600) provides customers with a range of options for whole-home coverage with the Wi-Fi 6 technology.



Notably, the SURFboard mAX system features an advanced tri-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh design with two routers, each delivering 6.6 Gbps speed and providing a total coverage of up to 5,500 sq. ft. Its third band, with 4x4 Wi-Fi 6, offers a backhaul to ensure the fastest service speed in every corner of the home.



CommScope acquired ARRIS on Apr 4, 2019. It is well positioned to capitalize on long-term industry growth trends, including network convergence, fiber and mobility everywhere, IoT, demand for additional bandwidth, low latency and ultra-high reliability. The combined firm is expected to create numerous cross-selling opportunities to expand into adjacent markets, offering potential revenue synergies.



On Dec 3, 2019, CommScope communicated that it is realigning its operations to better capture the value resulting from its buyout of ARRIS and Ruckus Networks. The company restructured its business into four segments — Venue and Campus Networks, Broadband Networks, Outdoor Wireless Networks and Home Networks. Effective Jan 1, 2020, the move is expected to optimize the overall cost structure of the global tech frontrunner.



At the same time, CommScope is focused on sound technology, efficient supply chain and continuous improvement. This will potentially make it a preferred partner for all telecommunications businesses, as the industry shifts to 5G. With operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, the company is actively developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which is crucial for the success of 5G technologies.



CommScope has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.5%. It topped earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the surprise being 15.9%, on average. The stock has lost 14.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 6.2% in the past six months.







The wireless and broadband network technology company is dealing with weak performance in connectivity solutions business. However, it is poised to benefit from favorable networking market dynamics and expects to witness improving trends in the first half of 2020, while creating shareholder value.



CommScope currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



