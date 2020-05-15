CommScope Ups Smart Building Connectivity With Resonai Tie-Up

In a concerted effort to reinforce the automated infrastructure management, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently joined forces with a well-known start-up in the field of AI and computer vision — Resonai. The Hickory, NC-based tech company will capitalize on Resonai’s AI and Augmented Reality (AR) technology to build an application based on the latter’s Vera platform for establishing a seamless communications infrastructure, thereby creating smart building experiences.



Markedly, CommScope offers avant-garde automated infrastructure management systems that provide actionable insights and optimizes the utilization of panels and switch ports on a real-time basis. With 40 years of networking experience, CommScope has undertaken numerous smart building initiatives such as IoT and network convergence that increases asset utilization, reduces troubleshooting time and improves network security. Specifically designed to provide a resilient network infrastructure, the technology delivers enhanced user experience that ensures stable, secure and uninterrupted connectivity. Equipped with an open network architecture, the solutions enable CommScope to address industry-specific business challenges for enhanced outcomes.



Given CommScope’s focus on AR technology since 2018, Resonai’s Vera stands out as a perfect platform to effectively utilize digital assets and improve in-building connectivity infrastructure. Notably, Vera is a computer vision platform that provides unparalleled solutions in positional tracking and semantic understanding. With the best-in-class capabilities of creating 3D digital twins of any building, Vera specializes in facilities management, entertainment and retail sectors. Equipped with multiple benefits like lower maintenance costs and higher building efficiencies, it drives sales conversions, automates visual merchandising and creates immersive AR games with easy access to analytics and data insights. The deal is expected to bolster CommScope’s diverse portfolio of automated infrastructure management to create smart building applications with Vera’s AR cloud technology.



Apart from providing in-building connectivity products, CommScope is optimizing its excellent customer relationships and competitive position, paving the way for healthy mobility solutions business, as communication service providers continue to build out their networks to increase capacity and coverage. With the acquisition of ARRIS and Ruckus Networks, CommScope is well positioned to capitalize on the industry growth trends, including network convergence, fiber and mobility, IoT, demand for additional bandwidth, low latency and ultra-high reliability.



Moving forward, CommScope expects big North American telecom companies and cable operators to continue rolling out avant-garde solutions to meet rising demand for bandwidth. In addition, the tech company is focused on sound technology, highly-efficient supply chain and continuous improvement. This will potentially make it a preferred partner for all telecommunications businesses, as the industry shifts to 5G. With operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is actively developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which is crucial for the success of 5G technologies.



CommScope currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 2.7%. The stock has lost 52.2% compared with 21.2% decline of the industry in the past year.





Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Bandwidth Inc. BAND, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC and Opera Limited OPRA. While Bandwidth and InterDigital sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Opera carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Bandwidth’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 89.4%, on average.



InterDigital’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 99.5%, on average.



Opera’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 192.9%, on average.



