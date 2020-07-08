CommScope Unveils Solution for High-Speed Wireless Network

In a move to deliver secure and high-speed Wi-Fi, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently introduced the Wireless Rapid Deployment Unit (“RDU”). The best-in-class solution has been designed by CommScope’s Professional Services Team to meet increasing demand for a mobile Wi-Fi providing ad hoc connectivity. This will provide a competitive advantage to the Hickory, NC-based wireless and broadband network technology company.



CommScope seeks to bring the benefits of higher data rates, enhanced capacity and power efficiency in environments with several connected devices. The product uses RUCKUS T610 outdoor access points and a telescopic mast to deliver carrier-grade Wi-Fi. The mast can accept other devices to support LTE or IoT applications. Equipped with wheels, the RDU is powered by an on-board generator and can use a variety of backhaul methods.



With full-fledged production, the company’s factories and partners appear ready to cater to demand in the United States, Canada and U.S. territories in the Caribbean. The RDU will likely be shipped to additional regions soon. In May, CommScope made additions to its portfolio of access points supporting Wi-Fi 6 technology.



Effective Jan 1, 2020, the company transitioned to a new segment reporting structure to better capture the strategic value from the acquisition of ARRIS and Ruckus Networks. CommScope’s portfolio spans Venue and Campus Networks, Broadband Networks, Outdoor Wireless Networks, and Home Networks. It is positioned to capitalize on long-term industry growth trends, including network convergence, fiber and mobility, IoT as well as demand for additional bandwidth and low latency.



The company continues to focus on cutting-edge technology and an efficient supply chain. With operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is developing solutions to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which is crucial for the success of 5G.



Due to uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, CommScope has withdrawn its outlook for 2020. Nevertheless, the company expects second-quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA to improve modestly from first-quarter 2020 levels.



Shares of CommScope have lost 23.4% against 24.8% growth of the industry in the past three months. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 30.3%, on average.









