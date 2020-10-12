CommScope to Spur Ziply Fiber Network With Wi-Fi 6 Solutions

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently announced its collaboration with a U.S.-based telecommunications company — Ziply Fiber. The companies have come together to deploy the avant-garde Wi-Fi 6 technology by capitalizing on CommScope’s cutting-edge home networking solutions. These innovative solutions are mainly known for providing enhanced capacity and coverage to meet the accretive network requirements of customers.



Based in Kirkland, WA, Ziply Fiber is a communications service provider that delivers the best-in-class broadband services to more than 1 million households and businesses across the Northwest regions, specifically Oregon, Idaho, Washington and Montana. The company’s key offerings consist of Business Fiber Internet, networking and voice solutions for enterprise customers, and Fiber Internet and phone services for residential customers. Impressively, the telco intends to invest more than $500 million to augment its services across its footprint and is primarily focused on eliminating the digital disparity by improving its network infrastructure in rural regions.



As part of the collaboration, Ziply Fiber will leverage CommScope’s Wi-Fi 6-powered X5 Wi-Fi Extenders. Designed to operate in the most challenging Wi-Fi environments, the X5 Wi-Fi Extenders can be used with compatible home gateways to establish a mesh Wi-Fi network. This functionality enables service providers to deliver high-performance Wi-Fi across any location with greater reliability and security. The X5 encompasses an entire set of remote management features that minimizes operational overheads, while providing an enhanced customer experience. Also, multiple X5 extenders can be utilized to evenly distribute Wi-Fi coverage for larger homes.



Apart from streamlining the overall network infrastructure, the extenders are considered to be an ideal option for millennial customers with support for online gaming and streaming ultra-high-definition movies. Ziply Fiber will also capitalize on CommScope’s NVG578LX Gigabit Passive Optical Networks (GPON) gateway. This next-gen Wi-Fi 6 GPON solution is an advanced gateway that offers managed data, video and voice services with speeds up to 10Gbps. Notably, the partnership is likely to reinforce the benefits of superior broadband connectivity across various home gateways for a seamless connected home experience. The Wi-Fi 6-enabled X5 Wi-Fi Extenders will be deployed across Ziply Fiber’s network at the end of 2020.



The Hickory, NC-based company is well positioned to benefit from industry growth trends, including network convergence, fiber and mobility, IoT, demand for additional bandwidth, low latency and ultra-high reliability. It continues to focus on an efficient supply chain mechanism and is optimizing its excellent customer relationships and competitive position, paving the way for healthy mobility solutions business. Moving forward, CommScope expects big North American telecom companies and cable operators to develop avant-garde solutions to meet rising demand for bandwidth. In addition, the company is focused on sound technology on the back of continuous improvement. This will potentially make it a preferred partner for all telco businesses, as the industry shifts to 5G.



CommScope currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The stock has gained 23.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 26.3% in the past three months.





Some prominent players in the broader industry are Viasat, Inc. VSAT, Acacia Communications, Inc. ACIA and Corning Incorporated GLW, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Viasat delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 361.3%, on average.



Acacia delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 17%, on average.



Corning delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 39.9%, on average.

Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report:

In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn more about profiting from the upcoming presidential election. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the votes are tallied, and investors could see significant gains. This report reveals specific stocks that could soar: 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins.



Check out the 2020 Election Stock Report >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.