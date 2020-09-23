CommScope Inks Key Alliance to Power 1st Ever 10G Trial

In a bid to introduce the next-generation of broadband technology, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently collaborated with a leading communications services provider, Mediacom Communications, and R&D company — CableLabs. The companies have come together to conduct a groundbreaking trial of the new 10G platform. The pilot run is considered to be the first U.S. field trial of the cable industry. The significant milestone will support gaming, future home automation, virtual and augmented reality with an end-to-end 10G network in real-world conditions.



As the fifth largest cable operator in the United States, Mediacom caters to more than 1.4 million customers, primarily based in the Southeast and Midwest regions with best-in-class communications services. The company is mainly focused on serving smaller cities and is the largest broadband provider in Iowa. Impressively, it is also responsible for creating affordable plans for low-income customers, which offers wired home Internet access to children for educational purposes in an economical manner, thereby eliminating the digital gap. Apart from providing a streamlined network infrastructure, it is a major player in entertainment services and offers high-speed data and automation solutions to commercial and public sector customers of all sizes.



As part of this industry-leading trial, Mediacom will capitalize on CommScope’s low-latency, ultra-fast broadband network to unleash the full potential of 10G technology for a smart home network infrastructure. Post the trial, the capital-efficient technology will be able to accelerate speeds from 1Gbps to 10Gbps and beyond in the coming years. Enhancing the network’s reliability and security, CommScope will help Mediacom with a number of innovative solutions. Some of these are Touchstone TG9452 Telephony Wireless Wi-Fi 6 Gateways, vManager and Video Unified Edge with an improved DOCSIS 3.1 network. These solutions will be utilized to support a bouquet of bandwidth-intensive applications over both wireless Wi-Fi 6 connections and wired Ethernet connections in the home premises.



Notably, this 10G trial will enable service providers to address the challenging networking requirements with utmost ease while testing advanced consumer applications with enhanced capacity. Facilities like remote working, pet care, distance learning, e-gaming and home automation is likely to be a lot easier with the advent of this technology. Notably, the path to 10G is an evolutionary one and aims to push tech companies to leverage real-world products to establish symmetrical gigabit services. Apart from CommScope, Mediacom has worked with other tech behemoths to test this advanced technology for the betterment of the cable industry while establishing improved consumer digital experience.



The Hickory, NC-based company is well positioned to benefit from industry growth trends, including network convergence, fiber and mobility, IoT, demand for additional bandwidth, low latency and ultra-high reliability. It continues to focus on cutting-edge technology and an efficient supply chain. It is also optimizing its excellent customer relationships and competitive position, paving the way for healthy mobility solutions business, as communications service providers continue to build out their networks to increase capacity and coverage.



Moving forward, CommScope expects big North American telecom companies and cable operators to continue rolling out avant-garde solutions to meet rising demand for bandwidth. In addition, the company is focused on sound technology, highly-efficient supply chain and continuous improvement. This will potentially make it a preferred partner for all telecommunications businesses, as the industry shifts to 5G.



CommScope currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 7.5% compared with the industry's growth of 20% in the past three months.





