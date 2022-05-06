Commscope Inc Q1 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Commscope Inc (CTV) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at -$7.45 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$25.66 million, or -$1.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.6% to $25.86 million from $18.01 million last year.

Commscope Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$7.45 Mln. vs. -$25.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.06 vs. -$1.55 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $25.86 Mln vs. $18.01 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $33 - $35 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $135 - $140 Mln

