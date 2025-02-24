COMMSCOPE HOLDING Earnings Preview: Recent $COMM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COMMSCOPE HOLDING ($COMM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,127,704,350 and earnings of $0.03 per share.
COMMSCOPE HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of COMMSCOPE HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 6,242,635 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,142,499
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 5,996,931 shares (+182.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,244,010
- FOURSIXTHREE CAPITAL LP added 5,948,421 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,991,273
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,202,410 shares (+25.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,894,556
- LMR PARTNERS LLP added 2,750,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,327,500
- BARCLAYS PLC added 2,503,848 shares (+80.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,045,048
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 1,831,105 shares (-79.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,540,057
