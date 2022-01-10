CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) shareholders have endured a 71% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 71%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 22% in the last year.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

CommScope Holding Company isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, CommScope Holding Company saw its revenue increase by 17% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So it's not at all clear to us why the share price sunk 11% throughout that time. It could be that the stock was over-hyped before. We'd recommend carefully checking for indications of future growth - and balance sheet threats - before considering a purchase.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:COMM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 10th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for CommScope Holding Company in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

CommScope Holding Company shareholders are down 22% for the year, but the market itself is up 15%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CommScope Holding Company better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for CommScope Holding Company that you should be aware of before investing here.

