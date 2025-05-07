CommScope Holding (COMM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.88, changing hands as high as $5.05 per share. CommScope Holding Co Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COMM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COMM's low point in its 52 week range is $0.98 per share, with $7.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.97.

