CommScope Holding (COMM) Price Target Increased by 7.19% to 5.87

The average one-year price target for CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM) has been revised to 5.86 / share. This is an increase of 7.19% from the prior estimate of 5.47 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.79 to a high of 11.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 102.59% from the latest reported closing price of 2.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in CommScope Holding. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 10.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMM is 0.11%, a decrease of 0.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 200,592K shares. The put/call ratio of COMM is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fpr Partners holds 20,953K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,823K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 14.49% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,981K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,226K shares, representing an increase of 17.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 329.10% over the last quarter.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers holds 8,485K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,261K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 21.43% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 6,807K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,051K shares, representing an increase of 40.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 46.44% over the last quarter.

FDN - First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund holds 6,627K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,762K shares, representing an increase of 43.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 17.86% over the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Its global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.