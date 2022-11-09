CommScope Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for COMM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.86, changing hands as low as $8.78 per share. CommScope Holding Co Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COMM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COMM's low point in its 52 week range is $5.56 per share, with $13.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.80.

