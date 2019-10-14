CommScope Files Lawsuit Against Rosenberger - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CommScope Holding Co. (COMM) announced Monday that it has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey against Rosenberger, several of Rosenberger's legal entities and two former CommScope employees now employed by Rosenberger.

In its complaint, CommScope asserts, among other things, that Rosenberger misappropriated CommScope's trade secrets related to base station antennas, including trade secrets related to CommScope's proprietary software programs and CommScope's base station antenna hardware.

CommScope also asserts that the former CommScope employees breached their post-employment legal obligations owed to CommScope.

