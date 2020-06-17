CommScope Enhances Cloud Managed Networking With RUCKUS Cloud

To manage the complex network environment, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM announced the launch of its avant-garde RUCKUS Cloud Platform that will provide adequate network visibility and service assurance with a converged management. The innovative platform has been specifically designed to deliver a flawless network experience to managed service providers and enterprises with best-in-class capabilities of AI and machine learning (ML). With the latest launch, the Hickory, NC-based wireless and broadband network technology company underscores the benefits of enhanced capacity and reduced unplanned downtime, thereby addressing the challenging networking requirements with utmost ease.



Markedly, CommScope’s RUCKUS Cloud solution is an AI-backed converged network management software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables IT organizations to easily manage, optimize and troubleshoot high-performance wired and wireless network via a single web dashboard. Equipped with microservices-based cloud architecture, the RUCKUS Cloud platform simplifies day-to-day network administrative tasks and creates guest networks using built-in multi-site management tools. With AI and patented machine learning techniques, it classifies incidences by severity and reacts promptly to prevent network anomalies, thereby minimizing IT overhead expenses.



With zero-touch deployment and configuration, the RUCKUS Cloud platform reduces cabling and installation costs for an improved user experience. Its upgradable and flexible architecture accelerates network provisioning and management with the help of user interface and intent-based workflows. Its AI-enabled feature detects and prioritizes complex network issues without any IT intervention and its ML-powered network intelligence troubleshoots these issues with speed and precision. With cutting-edge reporting and analytics capabilities, it offers an extensive range of report options such as traffic reports and stores data up to a year for long-term trending analysis. Also, with CommScope mobile app, it configures flexible guest and employee networks with utmost reliability and security.



Last month, CommScope made few additions to its portfolio of access points supporting Wi-Fi 6 technology. Markedly, this technology complemented the RUCKUS R750 wireless solution, which is considered as the world’s first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 access point (AP). Consequently, the company launched R850, R650 and R550 indoor APs and T750 and T750SE outdoor APs, which have been specifically designed to work in highly-dense environments such as educational campuses and hotels. Reportedly, the cloud-managed networking market is estimated to grow at an annual compound growth rate of 28.7%, while SaaS revenues are projected to reach a mark of $1.8 billion by 2023. CommScope’s latest RUCKUS solution is expected to proactively address the dynamic network demands of its users, especially at a time when the IT industry is migrating toward automated network operations for seamless connectivity.



With the acquisition of ARRIS and Ruckus Networks, CommScope is well positioned to benefit from industry growth trends, including network convergence, fiber and mobility, IoT, demand for additional bandwidth, low latency and ultra-high reliability. It continues to focus on cutting-edge technology and an efficient supply chain. It is also optimizing its excellent customer relationships and competitive position, paving the way for healthy mobility solutions business, as communications service providers continue to build out their networks to increase capacity and coverage.



Moving forward, CommScope expects big North American telecom companies and cable operators to continue rolling out avant-garde solutions to meet rising demand for bandwidth. In addition, the company is focused on sound technology, highly-efficient supply chain and continuous improvement. This will potentially make it a preferred partner for all telecommunications businesses, as the industry shifts to 5G. With operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is actively developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which is crucial for the success of 5G technologies.



CommScope currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has gained 80.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 92.8% in the past three months.





A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the industry are ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN, Calix, Inc. CALX and Bandwidth Inc. BAND. While ADTRAN and Calix sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Bandwidth carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ADTRAN’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average.



Calix’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 43%, on average.



Bandwidth’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 89.4%, on average.



