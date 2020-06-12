CommScope Deploys Smart Home Solution With Vodafone Germany

Strengthening its long-standing relationship with Vodafone Group Plc VOD, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently deployed an avant-garde product backed by next-gen broadband technology — DOCSIS 3.1. The product will enhance the connected home experience of Vodafone Germany’s subscribers. With industry-leading technology, the move by CommScope will enable Vodafone Germany to reinforce the benefits of high data rates and deliver superior broadband connectivity across various gateways, thereby establishing a seamless smart home network.



With 40 years of networking experience, CommScope offers arguably the best home connectivity with its diverse portfolio of modems and gateways. The Hickory, NC-based company is recognized globally for its innovative cable home devices. Backed by CommScope’s HomeAssure platform, the DOCSIS 3.1 gateway range is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 for a seamless Wi-Fi connectivity with a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port. These devices are the core components of the subscriber’s network and have been designed to minimize operational costs with multiple methods for provisioning and remote management. CommScope’s DOCSIS 3.1 Touchstone TG3442 Gateway stands out as a perfect platform to support Vodafone Germany with enhanced network speed and smart capacity management.



Supported by E6000 converged cable access platform, the 1 Gbps device offers best-in-class data and voice connectivity services to wired and Wi-Fi connected devices with low-latency LAN and WAN network performance. Markedly, the TG3442 wireless gateway delivers multi-gigabit broadband connectivity services to homes and small business customers with superior Wi-Fi performance on a DOCSIS 3.1 network. CommScope has supplied more than one million of its TG3442 Gateway devices to Vodafone Germany. The latest deployment will enable the U.K.-based telco to capitalize on CommScope’s avant-garde networking equipment to improve network capacity and connectivity in Germany.



With the acquisition of ARRIS and Ruckus Networks, CommScope is well placed to benefit from industry growth trends, including network convergence, fiber and mobility, IoT, demand for additional bandwidth, low latency and ultra-high reliability. It continues to focus on cutting-edge technology and an efficient supply chain. It is also optimizing its excellent customer relationships and competitive position, paving the way for healthy mobility solutions business, as communications service providers continue to build out their networks to increase capacity and coverage.



Moving forward, CommScope expects big North American telecom companies and cable operators to continue rolling out avant-garde solutions to meet rising demand for bandwidth. In addition, the company is focused on sound technology, highly-efficient supply chain and continuous improvement. This will potentially make it a preferred partner for all telecommunications businesses, as the industry shifts to 5G. With operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is actively developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which is crucial for the success of 5G technologies.



CommScope currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has gained 31.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 60.3% in the past three months.





A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the industry are ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN and Calix, Inc. CALX, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ADTRAN’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average.



Calix’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 43%, on average.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.