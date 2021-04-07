CommScope (COMM) Unveils Wi-Fi 6 APs, Extends RUCKUS Portfolio

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently unveiled two avant-garde Wi-Fi 6 devices — RUCKUS H550 and RUCKUS T350 — to establish a converged network infrastructure that supports both operational and end-user requirements. The H550 access point (AP) is meant to be used in indoor environments, and the T350 AP in outdoor environments.



Given the proliferated demand of innovative devices amid rapid technological shifts, the inclusion of these APs in RUCKUS Wi-Fi 6 portfolio is eyed as an ideal opportunity to highlight the importance of superior connectivity on the back of a modern device environment.



Of late, fast and cost-efficient connectivity has gained massive importance. In sync with this, CommScope’s expanding product line enables faster and simpler deployment of advanced network infrastructure solutions, ranging from 5G-ready distributed antenna systems to Wi-Fi 6.



Markedly, RUCKUS’ APs are vouched as one of the most trusted solutions by various organizations when it comes to providing seamless connectivity. The segment’s indoor and outdoor APs are equipped with patented technologies that enable the devices to overcome complex network issues with utmost ease, thereby ensuring improved customer experiences.



The H550 AP delivers high-performance indoor connectivity in apartments, hotels and aids network operators to deliver the best of virtual reality, multiple 4K video streaming and Internet Protocol television services, among other benefits. Meanwhile, the T350 AP powers outdoor surroundings such as public venues, airports and smart spaces with state-of-the-art connectivity. With innate IoT capabilities, the device has the ability to operate under extreme temperatures while complying with wireless protocols on the back of a USB port.



Apart from these device launches, CommScope also announced certain enhancements to RUCKUS SmartZoneOS. These improvements include interoperability with Google’s Orion Wi-Fi, a platform designed to deliver secure roaming for consumers while helping public venues to monetize their networks. Social login functionality and a modified user interface are some of the other advanced features. Markedly, RUCKUS SmartZone network controllers simplify network management, and enables flexible deployments and monitoring of switches and APs.



Such positive and focused endeavors are likely to not only streamline the day-to-day operations across a diverse set of customers but also enable enterprises to manage both wired and wireless networks on the back of unique networking capabilities possessed by the APs.



With the acquisition of ARRIS and RUCKUS Networks, CommScope is well positioned to capitalize on long-term industry growth trends, including fiber and mobility, IoT and low latency. The Hickory, NC-based company continues to focus on cutting-edge technology with an efficient supply chain. It is also optimizing its excellent customer relationships and competitive position, paving the way for healthy mobility solutions business, as communications service providers continue to build out their networks to increase capacity and coverage.



It expects all big North American telecom companies and cable operators to continue rolling out avant-garde solutions to meet the rising demand for bandwidth. With operators shifting to unified network structures, CommScope is dedicatedly developing solutions to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which will be essential for the success of 5G technologies.



CommScope currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 55.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 61% in the past year.





