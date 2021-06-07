CommScope (COMM) Unveils NOVUX to Efficiently Deploy Fiber Networks

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM has unveiled its NOVUX portfolio of outside plant terminals and closures. The solution has been specifically designed to help global service providers efficiently deploy fiber networks.



NOVUX is reportedly the only FTTH platform with an inherently modular, end-to-end architecture that allows operators to scale their networks. The NOVUX ecosystem leverages a flexible and backward-compatible architecture that allows operators to adopt a range of field applications.



NOVUX simplifies fiber deployment by allowing operators to use fewer components while delivering more configurations. The system is designed with sustainable practices for packaging, labeling and installation equipment. It features CommScope’s Octopus sealing gel, which offers protection in harsh environments while allowing easy access for upgrades and regular maintenance.



The solution allows operators to maximize their network and respond quickly to changing market conditions and high-volume demand. The portfolio comprises new Hardened Terminals, Compact Closures, and SEC and SRC Specialty Closures. CommScope will roll out additional NOVUX fiber solutions as the portfolio expands.



The NOVUX SRC 100 Closure and Hardened Terminals are currently available globally. The SEC 100 Closures and CSC 100 Compact Closures are planned for rollout across multiple regions in the coming months.



CommScope is pursuing strategies that are focused on reducing operational costs and optimizing the overall cost structure. The CommScope NEXT program is expected to drive growth, optimize business processes and unlock shareholder value.



CommScope’s shares have gained 61.7% in the past six months compared with 11.2% growth of the industry. This Hickory, NC-based company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.6%, on average.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI and Vicor Corporation VICR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cambium delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.5%, on average.



Cogent delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average.



Vicor delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 80.6%, on average.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.