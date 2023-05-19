CommScope (COMM) Unveils New Fiber Gateways to Boost Connectivity

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently introduced HomeVantage line of fiber gateways and optical network units (ONUs) to support service providers and improve user experience with next-generation features and advanced consumer services. The speed of digitalization in the current world is unprecedented. With the rise of remote work, online education, healthcare and financial services, reliable and fast connectivity have become essential.



To cope with this rising demand, service providers faced various challenges related to high cost and time for broadband deployment, management of various software applications and poor Internet speed due to infrastructure limitations. CommScope’s latest addition HomeVantage fiber gateways aims to bring a cost-efficient, high-performance solution that addresses these requirements and enables the service provider to meet the growing demand of the connected home environment.



The fiber gateways support the full 2.5 Gbps broadband speed of GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) and enable the seamless delivery of voice, data and streaming video services. It supports service providers by simplifying broadband deployment, efficiently managing software applications and integrating the leading Wi-Fi management solutions to enhance end-user experiences.



CommScope’s strategy of developing high-speed connectivity solutions will help it better serve customers. The successful implementation of this policy will boost its acceptance in the communication infrastructure market and promote business outlook.



CommScope has been pursuing strategies that focus on reducing operational costs and optimizing the overall cost structure. The company announced an initiative, CommScope NEXT. It is a multi-faceted program to drive future growth that outpaces the market, optimizes business processes and unlocks shareholder value. Despite the ongoing global supply chain challenges, CommScope expects to capitalize on industry tailwinds such as the demand for 5G and the increased adoption of HELIAX SkyBlox to meet the demand for network upgrades while helping operators to put reliable mobile networks in place.



CommScope aims to be a preferred partner for all telecommunications businesses, as the entire industry moves toward 5G. With operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is dedicatedly developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which will be essential for the success of 5G technology. With the enterprise market moving toward more cloud-based and hyperscale data centers, CommScope is actively in talks with numerous key customers. This augurs well for its long-term growth prospects. The company continues to be one of the leading suppliers of intelligent antenna platforms for FirstNet deployments.



The stock has lost 36.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 32.6%



CommScope currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Workday Inc. WDAY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 7.67%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 11.24%.



Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



Meta Platforms Inc. META, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 15.46%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Meta Platforms is the world’s largest social media platform. The company’s portfolio offering evolved from a single Facebook app to multiple apps like photo and video-sharing app Instagram and WhatsApp messaging app owing to acquisitions.



Meta is considered to have pioneered the concept of social networking, which is why it enjoys a first mover’s advantage in this market. As developed regions mature, Meta undertakes measures to drive penetration in emerging markets of South East Asia, Latin America and Africa.

