CommScope (COMM) Unveils HELIAX Solutions, Spurs Network Deployments

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently unveiled an avant-garde, sustainable solution — HELIAX SkyBlox — that has been specifically designed to facilitate network operators to speed up their fiber-to-the-antenna (FTTA) deployments on the back of optimal network performance. With the growing prevalence of 5G deployments, service providers are facing the pressure of installing complex antenna-radio connections across crowded 5G-enabled networks.



Hence, in order to tackle such challenges, network operators are devising new ways to upgrade 5G networks and minimize the impact on tower loads with lightweight structured antenna systems. In sync with this, CommScope’s latest launch is likely to not only accelerate 5G-backed tower installations but also boost crucial mobile connectivity to cope with the surging demands of enhanced networking requirements.



Markedly, the Hickory, NC-based company has been developing solutions to support the wireline and wireless network convergence. Industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks drive its growth momentum. With an unrivalled expertise in copper and fiber infrastructure, CommScope caters to the most complex of architecture or bandwidth woes with an innovative portfolio of networking solutions, one of them being HELIAX.



HELIAX is trusted by several operators when it comes to resolving outdoor wireless connectivity hurdles. It leverages new-age technologies that streamline cell site connectivity even in the harshest environments while reducing the total cost of ownership. It boosts FTTA investments and cuts carbon footprint with hassle-free configuration. Notably, limited load allowances decelerate deployments and HELIAX SkyBlox eliminates the usage of excessive equipment, thereby meeting strict regulatory requirements.



This sustainable device is made up of 100% recyclable materials and tackles time-to-market delays by reducing configuration time by more than 50%. In this way, operators can push 5G network rollouts at a rapid pace. In addition to the HELIAX SkyBlox, CommScope launched HELIAX Modular FTTA solution that supports the deployment of both fiber and power architectures without putting undue weight on the towers.



It also ensures a flexible connection between the baseband and radio unit so that network operators can deliver a superior end-user experience. Driven by such robust characteristics, the latest launches are expected to propel CommScope’s future-proof network strategy for a better tomorrow.



Moving ahead, CommScope aims to pursue strategies that are focused on reducing operational costs and optimizing the overall cost structure. It is well positioned to capitalize on long-term industry growth trends, including fiber and mobility, IoT and low latency. The CommScope NEXT program is expected to drive growth, improve business processes and unlock shareholder value. It is also enhancing its customer relationships and competitive position, paving the way for healthy mobility solutions business, as communications service providers continue to build out their networks to increase capacity and coverage.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has surged 146.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 65.1% in the past year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Nokia Corporation NOK, ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN and Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Nokia delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 215.2%, on average.



ADTRAN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 184.2%, on average.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 57.3%, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.