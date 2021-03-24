CommScope (COMM) Unveils Antenna Solutions for Faster 5G Rollout

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently unveiled innovative antenna solutions for faster and simpler 5G deployment. Together with its existing product line, the company has expanded operators’ capabilities to accelerate 5G rollout for superior data connectivity and broadband facilities across various gateways.



CommScope has introduced C-Band antennas that enable operators to replace the existing multi-band antenna with one that boasts C-Band functionality without any change in size, thus eliminating the requirement for any costly structural changes or increase in leasing fees. The company has also launched CBRS antennas that support sub-6 GHz bands. Leveraging twin-beam technology that effectively doubles cell site capacity and enables six-sector deployment, these antennas facilitate carriers to increase network performance while decreasing total cost of ownership.



In addition, CommScope unveiled 700 MHz customizable combiners that can be calibrated to meet specific RF requirements for optimum performance without escalating costs. Notably, 5G deployment involves the addition of several frequency bands for higher traffic flow. A fully-banded, off-the-shelf combiner is often likely to be inefficient and involve one of the largest, heaviest and costliest solutions. Consequently, mobile network operators largely aim to deploy customized combiners for a cost-effective, best-fit solution.



Given CommScope’s focus on sound technology, highly efficient supply chain and continuous improvement, it has emerged as a preferred partner for telecommunications businesses, as the industry shifts to 5G. With operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is actively developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which is crucial for the success of 5G.



With the acquisition of ARRIS and Ruckus Networks, CommScope is well positioned to capitalize on the industry growth trends, including network convergence, fiber and mobility, IoT, demand for additional bandwidth, low latency and ultra-high reliability. The company is making the best use of customer relationships and competitive position, paving the way for healthy mobility solutions business as communication service providers continue establishing their networks to increase capacity and coverage. It is expected to benefit from favorable networking market dynamics, while creating shareholder value.



Moving forward, CommScope predicts big North American telecom companies and cable operators to continue rolling out avant-garde solutions to meet the rising demand for bandwidth. The company is specialized to support these comprehensive solutions through its existing product lines and ongoing developments.



The stock has gained 63.1% over the past year compared with the industry rise of 83.5%.





CommScope currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW and Ubiquiti Inc. UI, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat delivered a positive earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Ubiquiti has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 32.9%. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Clearfield delivered a positive earnings surprise of 62.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

