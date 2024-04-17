CommScope (COMM) Unveils AI Native Solutions for Hospitality

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently launched an advanced set of RUCKUS Networks solutions offering turnkey AI, Wi-FI 7 and IoT solutions tailored specifically for the hospitality industry. The aim is to enhance operational efficiency, promote sustainability and strengthen brand loyalty within this sector.



The RUCKUS Networks hospitality suite features RUCKUS One Hospitality Edition. The AI-powered Converged Network Assurance and Business Intelligence Platform are designed to meet the diverse needs of stakeholders, including brand owners, property IT managers and guests. It provides 360-degree brand report cards encompassing brand-specific policy compliance, insights related to network health and guest experience.



A robust, reliable WiFI service can be a solid foundation for a better guest experience. COMM’s latest product suite includes a high-performance R770 Access Point (AP), as well as the latest AI-driven Wi-Fi 7 AP, the R670, ensuring seamless and consistent wireless connectivity.



RUCKUS AI provides robust service assurance and business intelligence support, while the IoT suite enhances staff safety and productivity. The Hospitality Gateway by RUCKUS Networks simplifies the deployment of unified hospitality services, provides actionable user insights, improves decision making and maximizes revenue.



A superior guest experience is a vital parameter to ensure brand loyalty in the hospitality business. In a rapidly evolving competitive hospitality landscape, delivering superior guest experience and maintaining consistency across various services and locations throughout the entire operational framework is a very challenging endeavor.



CommScope's AI native solution is already gaining market traction, offering a robust and cost-effective method to elevate customer services. Loews Hotels, a family-owned brand of 26 luxury hotels, utilized RUCKUS AI recommendations to optimize their network infrastructure.

The enterprise reported significant improvement in IT efficiency, with reduced issue resolution times. The AI-driven approach enables proactive network management and personalized bandwidth allocation to enhance customers' experience. The introduction of these cutting edge solutions will strengthen COMM's position in the communication infrastructure market and enhance commercial prospects.



CommScope is focused on sound technology, a highly efficient supply chain and a commitment to continuous improvement. This will potentially make the company a preferred partner for all telecommunications businesses as the entire industry moves toward 5G.



With operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is dedicated to developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which will be essential for the success of 5G technology. Its product portfolio has been specifically designed to help global service providers efficiently deploy fiber networks. This augurs well for its long-term growth prospects.



The stock has lost 79.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 55%.



CommScope currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



