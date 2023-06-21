CommScope (COMM) to Help JTOWER Expand Japan's 5G Footprint

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently inked an agreement for an undisclosed amount with JTOWER to facilitate the expansion of 5G network coverage in Japan. The collaboration is likely to help the regional telecom operators witness a seamless transition to 5G technology.



JTOWER is a premier Japan-based communications infrastructure firm engaged in the design, construction and sharing of mobile communication infrastructure for large-scale enterprises such as commercial facilities, offices, hospitals, universities, condominiums, hotels and public facilities. Per the deal, the two companies will work in unison to provide the network operators greater access to its shared broadband infrastructure. In particular, JTOWER will leverage CommScope’s RF technologies and solutions, such as antennas, filters and coaxial cables to provide seamless sharing of its outdoor network infrastructure.



5G technology is likely to be disruptive in nature, with the potential to revolutionize a wide array of industries such as autonomous vehicles, smart cities, remote healthcare, augmented and virtual reality and industrial automation. Japan is one of the leading countries across the globe to step up nationwide 5G rollout to capitalize on its inherent potential.



The tower-sharing business model of JTOWER will provide the carriers an opportunity to tap CommScope’s HELIAX SkyBlox solution that has been specifically designed to facilitate network operators to speed up their fiber-to-the-antenna (FTTA) deployments on the back of optimal network performance. HELIAX is trusted by several operators when it comes to resolving outdoor wireless connectivity hurdles. It leverages new-age technologies that streamline cell site connectivity even in the harshest environments while reducing the total cost of ownership. It boosts FTTA investments and cuts carbon footprint with hassle-free configuration.



CommScope’s Mosaic platform will also enable mobile operators to integrate passive and active antennas for an economical 5G upgrade. With a flexible design and easy installation facility, it combines a multiband passive antenna with a partner active antenna system for a complete site solution.



CommScope is focused on sound technology, a highly efficient supply chain and is committed to continuous improvement, making it a preferred partner for all telecommunications businesses as the industry moves toward 5G. With operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, the company is dedicatedly developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which will be essential for the success of 5G technology.



The stock has lost 26.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 27.7%.



We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.



