CommScope (COMM) to Expand Android TV Solutions to Sweden

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently announced that it has inked a partnership with Telenor Sverige AB to provide its Sweden customers with the VIP5702W set top box powered by Android TV. This partnership with the leading communications service provider in Sweden will help CommScope expand its leading position and have a strong foothold in the Nordic region.

Telenor Sverige AB aims to grow its video offering business by deploying the solution powered by Android TV of CommScope. VIP5702W set top provides high definition 4K video and is easily deployable with the dual-band selectable Wi-Fi in its managed networks. The ability of the software to provide an enhanced viewing experience will enable Telenor to deliver rich entertainment experience and meet customers’ expectations.

The on-demand viewing experience of the set top is backed by the 24i software platform, supporting attractive features like unified search and single sign-on. 24i, a unique managed service, has the ability to harness artificial intelligence and data science for personalized content to better serve customers. It is a swift and cost-effective route to stream videos successfully on all devices, including Smart TVs, Roku, Apple TV and phones.

CommScope has been pursuing strategies to reduce operational costs and optimize the overall cost structure. The company has a track record of successfully executing annual profit improvement plans and cost-saving initiatives. CommScope is also focused on sound technology and a highly efficient supply chain and is committed to continuous improvement in its products. This will potentially make the company a preferred partner for all telecommunications businesses as the industry moves toward 5G network.



CommScope has lost 61.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 3.6%.

