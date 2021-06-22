CommScope (COMM) to Boost View TV Group's Broadcast Solution

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently announced that its manifest manipulation software has been chosen by View TV Group to boost its broadcast content delivery networks (CDN) solution.



View TV Group is a Connected Television solution provider that offers broadcasters and content owners a platform for distributing and monetizing their live and on-demand content. Through its Broadcast CDN, View TV Group provides an integrated solution for distributing broadcast television content around the world.



The Broadcast CDN enables digital and traditional broadcast customers to monetize their live and on-demand content and channels more efficiently. CommScope’s Manifest Delivery Controller (MDC) is selected as an integral part of the overall system to provide additional functionality.



The MDC offers a scalable platform for delivering dynamic ad insertion, video personalization and analytics for IP video. CommScope’s technology is likely to reduce the time to market for broadcasters shifting to digital platforms and mobile devices.



The deployment strengthens CommScope’s position as a leading provider to the expanding digital markets. CommScope’s Broadband Networks segment is expected to benefit from growth in network cable and connectivity, and network and cloud.



At the same time, the company is pursuing strategies that are focused on reducing operational costs and optimizing the overall cost structure. The CommScope NEXT program is expected to drive growth, optimize business processes and unlock shareholder value.



CommScope’s shares have soared 126.3% in the past year compared with 51.7% growth of the industry.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



