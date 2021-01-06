CommScope (COMM) Spurs Wi-Fi 6 Home Gateway Portfolio With NVG578LX

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently launched NVG578LX GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) gateway in a bid to expand its avant-garde Wi-Fi 6 residential network gateway portfolio. The device has been primarily designed to cater to the accretive in-home connectivity requirements, especially at a time when majority of the people are working and learning from home amid the COVID turmoil.



Markedly, the company’s Home segment comprises the Consumer Premises Equipment business. It focuses on the future of the connected home and devices used within the home premises. Anchored by CommScope’s broadband gateways (coaxial, fiber and wireless), video set-tops and in-home devices, this business provides state-of-the-art technologies for delivering broadband services to the home.



CommScope’s home network management offerings are best known for simplifying the delivery of advanced subscriber services while addressing the growing demand for more bandwidth and mobility. Notably, its PON gateways offer enhanced IoT, video and data services over fiber networks on the back of optimized Wi-Fi solution. CommScope’s NVG578LX is a cost-effective GPON home network gateway that delivers best-in-class broadband services with speeds up to 2.5Gbps downstream and 1.25Gbps upstream.



It is supported by dual-band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) Wi-Fi 6 and is equipped with fiber on-board technology for superior performance. With a robust architecture, the solution is furnished with remote management features and enables gigabit home networking with seamless deployment of innovative applications and services. It is worth mentioning that the device has been installed by Ziply Fiber as part of its Wi-Fi 6 deployment initiative.



Impressively, the acquisition of ARRIS strengthened CommScope’s position to capitalize on the industry growth trends including network convergence, fiber and mobility, IoT, demand for additional bandwidth, low latency and ultra-high reliability. The recent launch is expected to strengthen CommScope’s presence in the networking space, especially at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to an impressive upsurge in data traffic.



The company is focused on cutting-edge sound technology and highly efficient supply chain with a commitment to continuous improvement. It is also optimizing its customer relations and competitive edge, paving the way for a healthy mobility solutions business as communications service providers continue to build out their networks to augment capacity and coverage.



This Hickory, NC-based company expects all big North American telecom companies and cable operators to continue rolling out avant-garde solutions to meet rising demand for bandwidth. With operators transitioning to converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is dedicatedly developing solutions to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which will be essential for the success of 5G technologies. This will potentially make it a preferred partner of all telecommunications businesses as the industry steadily shifts toward 5G.



CommScope currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 36.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 14.6% in the past three months.





Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL and Ubiquiti Inc. UI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average.



Comtech delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 2%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL): Free Stock Analysis Report



CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.