CommScope (COMM) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, CommScope (COMM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, reflecting a decline of 87.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.53 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 33.8%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CommScope metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- CCS (Connectivity and Cable Solutions)' should come in at $603.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -37% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Home Networks' will reach $248.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -36.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Core net sales' will reach $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -33.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- NICS (Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions)' will likely reach $276.61 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- ANS (Access Network Solutions)' will reach $204.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -45.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- OWN (Outdoor Wireless Networks)' to reach $195.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -35.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- ANS (Access Network Solutions)' reaching $47.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $95.30 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Core adjusted EBITDA' of $222.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $380.70 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- CCS (Connectivity and Cable Solutions)' stands at $77.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $187.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- OWN (Outdoor Wireless Networks)' to come in at $39.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $41.20 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for CommScope here>>>



Shares of CommScope have experienced a change of -21.2% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COMM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.