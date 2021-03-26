CommScope (COMM) Partners Wifirst, Deploys RUCKUS Wi-Fi

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently collaborated with leading provider of managed Wi-Fi — Wifirst — for the deployment of its much-acclaimed RUCKUS Wi-Fi solution in Barrière Group’s properties. Barrière Group is France’s major casino operator and enjoys a dominant position in the global leisure and entertainment sectors.



The avant-garde Wi-Fi solution will be installed in 140 restaurants, 33 casinos and 18 hotels across France to deliver a modern hospitality experience with superior connectivity, thereby driving digital transformation with utmost flexibility.



Of late, fast and cost-efficient connectivity has become an integral part of every individual, with the hospitality industry sparing no effort to limit unnecessary physical contact between guests and staff amid the ongoing pandemic situation. In such a backdrop, the partnership will not only encourage radical technologies for better connectivity but also boost guest confidence within a safe environment.



As the numero uno of Wi-Fi as a Service, Wifirst’s services are primarily aimed at fulfilling the growing networking requirements of customers related to the hospitality and student accommodation markets. With nearly 170,000 managed Wi-Fi access points, the French telco caters to the retail, hospitality and B2B markets with best-in-class Internet and digital services. It is also known for providing Wi-Fi services to the French army and intends to bolster its digital transformation initiative by targeting major insurance and bank networks.



Markedly, CommScope’s expanding product line enables faster and simpler deployment of advanced network infrastructure solutions, ranging from 5G-ready distributed antenna systems to Wi-Fi 6E. One such solution is RUCKUS networks. The RUCKUS products and solutions are equipped with emerging AI and ML techniques that enable it to converge both wired and wireless enterprise networks while addressing unique business outcomes with utmost ease. It has the ability to analyze and solve complex network issues promptly, thereby serving the dynamic network requirements across a wide customer base.



As part of the alliance, Wifirst deployed RUCKUS’ dual-band Wi-Fi 5 access points to tackle the network disturbance issues in Barrière Group’s properties. Notably, the installation is expected to benefit more than 7,000 employees with applications specifically designed for property management, housekeeping and digital signage. Moreover, the staff can enjoy superior connectivity with state-of-the-art technologies like automation and IoT.



In fact, customers can also avail the perks of hassle-free, contactless check-ins, wherein they can download keys to their smartphones and even extend their stay, without having to go to the hotel’s front desk. Such innovative and focused endeavors are likely to not only streamline Barrière Group’s day-to-day operations but also manage its connectivity and maintenance in an effective manner, supported by CommScope’s RUCKUS Wi-Fi solution.



With the acquisition of ARRIS and RUCKUS Networks, CommScope is well positioned to capitalize on long-term industry growth trends, including network convergence, fiber and mobility, IoT and low latency. The Hickory, NC-based company continues to focus on cutting-edge technology with an efficient supply chain. It is also optimizing its excellent customer relationships and competitive position, paving the way for healthy mobility solutions business, as communications service providers continue to build out their networks to increase capacity and coverage.



It expects all big North American telecom companies and cable operators to continue rolling out avant-garde solutions to meet rising demand for bandwidth. With operators transitioning to converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is dedicatedly developing solutions to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which will be essential for the success of 5G technologies. This will potentially make it a preferred partner of all telecommunications businesses as the industry steadily shifts to 5G.



CommScope currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 62.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 71.8% in the past year.





Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD. While Aviat Networks and Ubiquiti sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Clearfield carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 62.6%, on average.

