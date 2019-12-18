CommScope (COMM) Offers Improved 5G Wireless Connectivity

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently unveiled the NVG558 fixed wireless access gateway platform to provide additional support for sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G New Radio (NR) wireless connectivity for increased 5G deployment. Together with its existing product line, the company has thus expanded operators’ capabilities to deliver superior data connectivity and broadband facilities across various gateways.



The solution enables operators to offer high-speed fixed wireless Internet over 5G NR, 4G LTE, and 3.5 GHz CBRS networks using the same multi-application gateway platform used to provide wireline broadband services. The platform is equipped with self-install capabilities to help subscribers easily install it, thereby reducing installation wait times and lowering operator costs. In addition, the solution enables operators to rapidly prototype and deliver new broadband applications and services as and when they are available without integrating them into the platform’s firmware for lengthy lab approvals and field trials.



Given CommScope’s focus on sound technology, highly efficient supply chain and continuous improvement, it has emerged as a preferred partner for telecommunications businesses, as the industry shifts to 5G. With operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is actively developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which is crucial for the success of 5G.



With the acquisition of ARRIS and Ruckus Networks, CommScope is well positioned to capitalize on the industry growth trends, including network convergence, fiber and mobility, IoT, demand for additional bandwidth, low latency and ultra-high reliability. The company is making the best use of customer relationships and competitive position, paving the way for healthy mobility solutions business as communication service providers continue to establish their networks to increase capacity and coverage. It is expected to benefit from favorable networking market dynamics, while creating shareholder value.



Moving forward, CommScope predicts big North American telecom companies and cable operators to continue rolling out avant-garde solutions to meet the rising demand for bandwidth. The company is specialized to support these comprehensive solutions through its existing product lines and ongoing developments.



