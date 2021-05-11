CommScope (COMM) Inks Patent Cross-License Agreement With OCC

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently inked a patent cross-license agreement with a fiber optic cable manufacturing company, Optical Cable Corporation (“OCC”). Per the partnership, both the entities will capitalize on each other’s licensed connectivity patents and technologies to promote avant-garde networking products in the global market.



Markedly, CommScope has been developing solutions to support the wireline and wireless network convergence. Moreover, industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks drive its growth momentum.



Based in Roanoke, VA, OCC is a leading manufacturer of top-tier cabling and connectivity solutions. The company specializes in military field communications solutions, enterprise structured cabling solutions, data center network infrastructure and broadcast communications solutions, to name a few.



With an accretive base of patents, OCC caters to a plethora of industries, ranging from broadcast networks to mission critical data centers. Its products have been specifically designed to operate under the most demanding situations, which make them worthwhile among its customers.



Interestingly, OCC and CommScope have been sharing an active working relationship for quite some time now. The latest deal follows CommScope’s agreement with SMP Data Communications in 2004 to cross-license various copper data communication connectivity technologies. Notably, SMP Data Communications was acquired by OCC in 2008.



This mutual patent cross-license agreement will be a win-win for both the entities. It will not only boost OCC’s intellectual property and unique technologies to create best-in-class connectivity solutions but also aid CommScope to develop its patent portfolio while catering to the dynamic communications requirements of end users across various markets in the long run.



In fact, last year, CommScope acquired patent portfolio from Phluido, a leading provider of high-performance wireless communications. The buyout is seen as a boon, especially at a time when operators are gradually shifting from legacy networks to automated networks to address exponential data growth with an optimized infrastructure.



With the acquisition of ARRIS and RUCKUS Networks, CommScope is well positioned to capitalize on long-term industry growth trends, including fiber and mobility, IoT and low latency. The Hickory, NC-based company is focused on cutting-edge technology with an efficient supply chain.



It is also optimizing its excellent customer relationships and competitive position, paving the way for healthy mobility solutions business, as communications service providers continue to build out their networks to increase capacity and coverage.



CommScope currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has surged 86.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 48% in the past year.





Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. WTT, Clearfield, Inc. CLFD and Viasat, Inc. VSAT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Wireless Telecom Group delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30%, on average.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 79.8%, on average.



Viasat delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 190.9%, on average.

