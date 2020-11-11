CommScope (COMM) Boosts Cloud TV With Kaltura Partnership

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently announced that it has joined forces with a leading provider of video cloud platform — Kaltura — to offer state-of-the-art cloud TV solutions to media companies across the globe. The collaboration comes as a boon, especially at a time when majority of the cable operators and communication service providers are transitioning from traditional on-premises services to a more streamlined and flexible cloud infrastructure. This, in turn, is likely to not only augment the subscriber base but also bolster the position of cable operators as “super-aggregators” in today’s TV landscape.



Headquartered in New York, NY, Kaltura is recognized as one of the primary providers of video cloud that offers turnkey video-based Software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. Its off-the-shelf SaaS products are mainly used for metadata management, video ingestion, analytics and monetization. Kaltura operates in four major markets — online video platform, Cloud TV, Enterprise Video Platform and Education Video Platform. As the initiator of an open-source video management project, the company delivers a plethora of video solutions to enterprises, software developers, educational institutions and telecom companies to transform the overall process of collaboration for a seamless experience.



Per the collaboration, CommScope and Kaltura will capitalize on Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN on-demand cloud computing service — Amazon Web Services — for a revamped cloud platform. The alliance will integrate CommScope’s Professional Services unit for systems integration, along with Kaltura’s TV content management system to encourage flexible deployments of these over-the-top media offerings across operator networks. The combined synergies of both the companies will address the accretive entertainment requirements of cloud TV users on a single platform. The global partnership is expected to not only benefit telcos with modernized cloud architecture but also enhance viewing experiences, thereby emerging as the ultimate household video hub.



Markedly, CommScope is well positioned to benefit from industry growth trends, including network convergence, fiber and mobility, IoT, demand for additional bandwidth, low latency and ultra-high reliability. The company is focused on cutting-edge sound technology and highly efficient supply chain with an undeterred commitment to continuous improvement. It is also optimizing its excellent customer relationships and competitive position, paving the way for healthy mobility solutions business, as communications service providers continue to build out their networks to augment capacity and coverage.



Moving forward, the Hickory, NC-based company expects big North American telecom companies and cable operators to continue rolling out avant-garde solutions to meet rising demand for bandwidth. With operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is dedicatedly developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which will be essential for the success of 5G technologies. This will potentially make it a preferred partner for all telecommunications businesses as the industry shifts toward 5G.



CommScope currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The stock has lost 35% against the industry’s growth of 35.9% in the past year.





Some prominent players in the industry are ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN and Calix, Inc. CALX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ADTRAN delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 132.3%, on average.



Calix delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 72.2%, on average.

