CommScope Brings Novel Solutions for Operators' 5G Rollout

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM said that it is introducing several antenna solutions, connectors and power options to support wireless operators in building their 5G network. Given the company’s focus on sound technology, highly efficient supply chain and continuous improvement, it has emerged as a preferred partner for telecommunications businesses, as the industry shifts to 5G.



The Hickory, NC-based company’s new antennas address the issues of limited space and installation. It offers antennas in multiple lengths and bands with a 14% narrower width and 15% lower wind loading. Also, it is the only company in the industry to offer 4 mid-band arrays for 43 cm and 3 mid-band arrays in 39 cm which allows operators to put more radios to a single antenna.



With operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is actively developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which is crucial for the success of 5G. CommScope’s zero footprint solutions address issues of limited space and installation complexity. It is introducing the M-LOC cluster connector to support the increase in antenna port quantities resulting from multiple bands on a single antenna.



CommScope is also offering a new version of its PowerShift line of products that is a single-rack unit, supporting up to 2,000 wattage per circuit. The single rack-unit option addresses the issue of limited space while the front connections offer easier access for installers.

The company expects big North American telecom companies and cable operators to continue rolling out cutting-edge solutions to meet the increasing demand for bandwidth. It is specialized to support these comprehensive solutions through existing product lines and ongoing developments.



With the acquisition of ARRIS and Ruckus Networks, CommScope is well positioned to capitalize on industry growth trends, including network convergence, fiber and mobility, IoT, demand for additional bandwidth, low latency and ultra-high reliability. The company is making the best use of customer relationships and competitive position, paving the way for healthy mobility solutions business as communications service providers continue to establish their networks to increase capacity and coverage.



CommScope has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.1%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the beat being 15.9%, on average.



The stock has lost 38.3% against the industry’s growth of 5.2% in the past year. The wireless and broadband network technology company is facing headwinds in its connectivity solutions business. It is expected to benefit from favorable networking market dynamics with improving trends in the first half of 2020.







However, CommScope currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



A few better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are PCTEL, Inc. PCTI, Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI and Qualcomm Inc. QCOM. While PCTEL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Motorola and Qualcomm carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PCTEL topped earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the surprise being 150.6%, on average.



Motorola topped earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the surprise being 6.6%, on average.



Qualcomm surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the beat being 10%, on average.



Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double



Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.



See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.