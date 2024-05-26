News & Insights

Comms Group Ltd Announces Upcoming General Meeting

May 26, 2024 — 11:07 pm EDT

Comms Group Ltd. (Australia) (AU:CCG) has released an update.

Comms Group Limited invites its shareholders to attend a General Meeting on June 25, 2024, to vote on resolutions, including the approval of performance rights grants to directors and changes to existing performance rights terms. Shareholders can vote prior to the meeting or attend in person in Sydney or view it online, but online votes must be cast before the meeting. Key resolutions involve granting performance rights to three named directors and amending terms related to performance rights upon a change of control of the company.

